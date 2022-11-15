 Skip to main content
Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing

  • Updated
  • 0
A worker moves a stack of solar panels at the Hanwha Q Cells solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia, on October 6.

 Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. It's the second inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.

