HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Supreme Court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade ruling as early as next month.
Thirteen states have laws that would immediately ban abortions if the ruling is overturned.
Safe Abortion accessibility is protected in Hawaii -- but accessibility to reproductive healthcare remains an issue. There are only two Planned Parenthood Facilities in the islands, one on Oahu and the other on Maui.
There was a Planned Parenthood Center in Kona on the Big Island but it closed in 2014.
Many women on the Big Island say not having Planned Parenthood there is an issue.
“If you google abortion services in east Hawaii, cities like Hilo, it’s not an easy task to find. There is nothing helpful, maybe you’ll find one or two fake counselling services,” said Jeri Gertz, a pro-choice advocate.
More than 150 men and women marched in both Kailua-Kona and in Hilo in response to the Supreme Court draft opinion leak. They say there is already little to no access to any type of abortion care on the island.
“We want to make genuine family planning and abortion counselling services available to women like it used to be when we had a thriving Planned Parenthood office" said Gertz.
Women’s march Organizer Yvette Kay, said she doesn’t even know how women get abortions on Hawaii Island. She said they’re often referred to clinics on Oahu.
“This has always been a problem, not just now. Access to Planned Parenthood is even harder in rural areas and for people of color,” said Yvette Kay.
Organizers for the Women's March on the Big island say their main priority is bringing Planned Parenthood back. Their next step is to bring these complaints to the attention of state and county lawmakers.