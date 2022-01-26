Woman who barricaded herself in Kailua residence with bow and arrow arrested

KAILUA, Hawaiʻi (KITV4) – A woman being served a writ of possession on Tuesday by Deputy Sheriffs refused to leave the residence, allegedly pointing a bow and arrow at the officers before being arrested.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff Division, deputies made contact with the woman at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2022. The woman, identified as 48-year-old Quesada Santos, was allegedly pointing the bow and arrow in the drawn position at deputies who were trying to enter the residence.
The press release also alleges that Santos had a machete on a nearby table and was wearing swimming goggles.
Deputies reportedly called for backup and held their position in the doorway, attempting to negotiate with Santos. Additional units including deputies from the division’s Special Operations Section arrived with ballistic protection and less-lethal equipment.
Deputies continued attempts to persuade Santos to surrender for almost two hours. After Santos continually would not comply with instructions to drop the weapons, Deputies deployed foam rounds, one of which struck Santos’ forearm and caused her to collapse the bow, the Sheriff’s Division said in a press release.
Deputies then entered the home and disarmed Santos. The press release alleges that Santos was still resisting arrest, prompting deputies to use a stun gun on her. Santos was then taken into custody, ending the standoff.
An ambulance was called to the scene to assess Santos, but she declined medical care. The press release reports that Santos had minimal injuries and that no deputies were hurt during the arrest.
“The deputies who responded to this incident utilized their crisis intervention training to communicate with the subject and isolate her to minimize the threat to the public. By slowing down and applying good tactics, technology, and resources, the deputies were able to bring about a successful resolution with only minor injuries to those involved,’ said Sheriff Division First Deputy Lanikoa Dobrowolsky in a press release.
This incident comes the day after officers with the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) shot a man wielding a knife in the Honolulu area. It remains unclear why the Honolulu incident involved lethal force, while the Sheriff Division deputies relied on less-lethal measures during the Kailua incident.
Public Safety Department Director Max Otani applauded the Sheriff Division’s handling of the situation, saying in a press release, “This team did a fantastic job controlling the scene and bringing about a successful and safe end to the situation. I want to commend these deputies for their professionalism and for a job well done.”
Santos faces a charge of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.