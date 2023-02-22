When will Kihei's Kulanihako'i HIgh School open?

Mismanagement of a Maui project could keep students out of a new school for years, and tack on tens of millions more to the cost of Kihei's Kulanihako'i High School.
Hawaii has a Land Use Commission, which sets requirements for projects to make sure there is not haphazard developments in the islands.
The Department of Education learns an important lesson of what happens when you don't follow those rules. a decision that greatly affects the students of Maui's new school Kulanihako'i High School.
The finishing touches are being made to Kulanihako'i High School.in Kihei.
"We feel confident the school is almost ready to open. We were hoping in August - that may be a long shot," said DOE Deputy Supervisor of Operations Curt Otaguro.
That is because ten years ago, the DOE was required to build either an over or underpass so students could safely cross busy Piilani Highway.
Instead, the DOE spent $16 million on a roundabout by the school, with a raised crosswalk and flashing lights.
"At the time, the theory was the roundabout would slow traffic down and the flashing lights would do the trick, based on the volume of pedestrians," added Otaguro.
Instead, at its latest hearing, the Land Use Commission and community members said the safety efforts were not enough and an overpass HAS to built.
"That school should not physically open until that grade separated crossing has been put into effect, so I urge you to move expeditiously," said commission chair Dan Giovanni.
An overpass will add on another $18-20 million to the cost of the new school, and also take years to build. Which means students of Kulanihako'i High School could be stuck in portables at Lokelani Intermediate or moved to a different location while they wait.
"We want to apologize especially to our students, they deserve better. They deserve the best education possible at a school we planned to open. It is unfortunate that we made decisions, bad decisions, but we are here to correct," stated Oteguro.
"The commissioners feel bad for the students because the DOE is using them as a pawn in this situation. They knew for the past 4-5 years they were going to have to build an overpass or underpass in order to open the school. This thing that happened in front of Mckinley High School is a good example. Kapiolani Boulevard is not even as busy of a street as Pillani Highway, and we lost a student. The commissioner's attitude is: these lives are priceless, these children are our future, "said Land Use Commission Executive Officer Daniel Orodenker.
Oteguro says the DOE has started the design process for the overpass. In the meantime, the school's principal bought buses, so students wouldn't have to walk across Piilani Highway.
"No one wants students crossing the highway it is a very busy highway. While we wait for the overpass to be built, we will shuttle students back and forth to school," said Kulanihako'i High School Principal Halle Maxwell.
That is only IF the LUC gives its approval for the school to open.
And the only way to do that before the overpass is built is:
have the DOE actually connect with the needs of the community.
"What the LUC commissioners have been telling the DOE is: if you can come up with a solution that satisfies the community, we will work with you on that. But they haven't been able to do that," added Orodenker.
"We urge the LUC to maintain its stance and encourage the DOE and the Dept. of Transportation to work with the community to come up with an acceptable safety solution to open the school," said Cheri Nakamura, with the He'e Coalition.
While the DOE works on the overpass design, or an appeal to the LUC's decision, Maxwell says they will look at other locations for students to attend if the campus remains closed. She adds there is not enough portables and space at Lokelani Intermediate to accommodate Kulanihako'i High School 9th AND tenth graders.