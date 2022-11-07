 Skip to main content
Whale Sanctuary to host humpback whale webinar for Ho'i Kohola, or 'Welcome Back Whales' Month

  • Updated
  • 0
Humpback Whales

Courtesy E. Lyman – HIHWNMS/ NOAA Permit # 774-1714

 Ed Lyman

The Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is hosting a virtual pre-whale season webinar, to honor November's Ho'i Kohola, or 'Welcome Back Whales' month. 

November marks the beginning of the 2022-23 humpback whale season, and sightings are common from November to May. The Sanctuary is the only place in the U.S. where humpback whales mate, give birth to, and care for their young. 

Courtesy R. Finn – HIHWNMS/ NOAA Permit # 15240

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

