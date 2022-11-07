Whale Sanctuary to host humpback whale webinar for Ho'i Kohola, or 'Welcome Back Whales' Month

November marks the beginning of the 2022-23 humpback whale season, and sightings are common from November to May. The Sanctuary is the only place in the U.S. where humpback whales mate, give birth to, and care for their young.
For the webinar, Sanctuary staff will give presentations on recent scientific findings and the upcoming season. Sanctuary research ecologist Dr. Marc Lammers will share recent whale monitoring results, and sanctuary natural resource specialist Ed Lyman will share whale risk assessment and health efforts, including whale entanglement response efforts. Webinar participants will have the opportunity to ask the questions.
To join the virtual pre-whale season webinar on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., sign up here.
“For thirty years, the sanctuary has worked with partners to protect our humpback whales, or nā koholā, through education, research, and entanglement response,” said Kim Hum, sanctuary superintendent. “We are excited to join the community in welcoming nā koholā back to the islands.”
