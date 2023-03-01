Wednesday Evening Weather - Several Alerts Extended Due to Powerful Winds

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU MAUI COUNTY AND
MOST OF THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING...
...THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND
HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A WIND ADVISORY...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions
of the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow
away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to
drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 25 kt Friday.
Seas 10 to 15 ft subsiding to 8 to 12 ft Friday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Wet and windy conditions will persist across much of the state into Thursday, followed by a gradual decline in the trades Friday and Saturday. Showers will be more active along windward slopes while strong trade winds periodically carry showers over leeward areas. A low aloft will produce a few heavy showers and thunderstorms during the next couple of days, especially on the Big Island and Maui. Winds will decrease and veer southerly Saturday night and Sunday ahead of an approaching front. The front will move down portions of the island chain early next week.
High Wind Warning until 6 AM HST Thursday for Kohala, Big Island North.
Wind Advisory until 6 AM HST Thursday for Kauai Leeward, Kauai Mountains, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Olomana, Central Oahu, Waianae Mountains, Lanai Mauka, Kahoolawe, Maui Windward West, Maui Leeward West, Big Island Interior, Kauai North, Kauai East, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Honolulu Metro, Ewa Plain, Koolau Windward, Koolau Leeward, Molokai, Lanai Windward, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley North, Maui Central Valley South, Windward Haleakala, Kipahulu, South Maui/Upcountry, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast.
Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Big Island Summits.
Near-gale force trade winds will continue to drive large wind waves toward the islands from the east-northeast, producing very rough surf along east facing shores, with some waves wrapping into north facing shores.
Trade winds will gradually diminish by the weekend, and the rough surf will gradually ease. Otherwise, a small west-northwest swell expected Friday will linger into the weekend. A large, medium period west-northwest swell is possible around the middle of next week. No other significant swells are expected.
High Surf Warning until 6 PM HST Thursday for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and the Big Island.
Gale Warning until 6 PM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters.