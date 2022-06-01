 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet, gradually diminishing tonight and
Thursday.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore
break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: June 1, 2022

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Big surf for south shores as lighter trade winds develop across Hawaii.

Tonight, just a few isolated trade wind showers late. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday, an area of increasing moisture will bring passing trade wind showers for windward and mauka spots in the morning hours. Mostly sunny skies and generally dry weather for Leeward spots. Trade winds become lighter, ENE winds at 10-15 mph.

Highs in the upper 70s windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward. Some isolated leeward locations could break 90 degrees.

Light trade winds continue Aloha Friday and into the weekend. Highs in the middle 80s with a few passing trade showers in the morning and night time hours.

Surf:

North: 0-2 ft

West: 4-6 ft

South: 6-8 ft

East: 2-4 ft

High Surf Advisory until 6 am Thursday as a large south swell fades through the day.

