...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: Flood watch Thursday for parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An approaching low pressure center brings clouds, rains and a threat for areas of flooding Thursday.
Tonight, cloudy skies with a few pop up showers.
Thursday, expect cloudy skies with numerous showers especially for the Western end of the state, O'ahu and Kaua'i County. These locations will be under a Flood Watch until 6 pm Friday. Some rains could be heavier with the potential for areas of flooding. Maui County and the Big Island will see less impacts but still will see scattered rains in the afternoon.
SE winds at 5-15 mph.
Highs in the upper 70s to near 80s.
Friday expect more scattered rains and clouds with clearing conditions for Saturday and Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.