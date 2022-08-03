Wednesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 3, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds brings afternoon showers to leeward spots Thursday and Friday.
Tonight, a few isolated light showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Thursday, a passing shower windward and mauka in the morning. Light trade winds windward spots with lighter onshore winds leeward. This sea breeze pattern will allow for a few pop up showers for leeward spots. Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.
This pattern of lighter sea breeze winds will allow for more possible rains for leeward spots Friday afternoon.
Trade winds begin to return Saturday and become breezy Sunday.
Tropical moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Georgette will bring increased shower chances Monday and Tuesday.
Long range computer models hint at a tropical low passing south of the Big Island Wednesday next week which could bring stronger trade winds to the islands.
North: 0-2 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 2-4 ft
East: 4-6 ft
East swell from tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific boasts surf for windward shores through Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.