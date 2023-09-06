Chief Meteorologist
Wednesday Evening Forecast: September 6, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light winds means another hot afternoon for Thursday.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Light and variable winds.
Thursday, light and variable winds. Dry morning with a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon for leeward spots.
Increased moisture and instability over the Big Island could allow for scattered afternoon rains over the mountain slopes
Highs in the middle 80s windward, upper 80s to 90 leeward.
Increasing trade winds Friday into the weekend.
South swell fades Thursday. A east swell from Hurricane Jova will move in Monday - Wednesday.
Surf:
North: 1-3 ft
West: 3-5 ft
South: 4-7 ft
East: 1-3 ft
