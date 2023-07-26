Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 26, 2023 By Pete Caggiano Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated Jul 26, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday Evening Forecast: July 26, 2023 HONOLULU (KITV4) Trades and warm afternoons. Small Craft Advisory for the Eastern part of the state.Tonight, partly cloudy skies with light trade wind showers late.Thursday, a few passing trade wind showers in the morning. Highest chance will be for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny leeward, partly cloudy windward.Typical trade wind speeds at about 15-20 mph out of the east-northeast.Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.Breezy trades through early next week. No tropical development expected in the Central Pacific. There is a 30% chance an area south of Mexico develops into a Tropical Cyclone next week.Small Craft Advisory for Maui County and the Big Island.Surf Oahu:North: 0-2 ftWest: 1-3 ftSouth: 1-3 ftEast: 2-4 ft Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Pete Caggiano Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, scattered showers Updated Sep 5, 2022 Weather Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: October 4, 2022 Updated Oct 4, 2022 Weather Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: June 30, 2022 Updated Jun 30, 2022 News Saturday Morning Weather - Cold Front Passes Through Causing Enhanced Showers Jan 21, 2023 Top Stories Monday Weather: Morning showers with breezy conditions Jul 10, 2023 Local Wednesday Weather: Cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of thunderstorms; high surf advisories Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you