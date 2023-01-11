...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 14 to 18 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Seas, all coastal waters. Winds, typical windier areas
of Maui County and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell moving through the islands could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
Wednesday Evening Forecast: Huge North Shore surf continues
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Huge surf continues on North and West shores with High Surf Warnings in effect.
Overnight, mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
Thursday, lighter east winds at 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather. The Big Island will see VOG especially near and downwind of Volcano and into Kona.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
High Surf Warnings for North and West Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i, North Maui and West Big Island. High Surf Advisories for Northern Big Island Windward shores, 18-22 foot surf possible. For West Maui and Lana'i 10-14 footers will be possible.
The surf will be largest in the morning and fade into the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.