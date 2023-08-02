Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 2, 2023

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Hurricane Dora is rapidly intensifying and will track west toward the Central Pacific. Long range models weaken the storm as it hits cooler waters southeast of Hawaii. The weakened hurricane or tropical storm is forecast to pass south of the islands Monday or Tuesday August 7/8. Current computer models keep Dora's rains south of Hawaii. Track, timing and intensity projections can and will likely change, check back for updates.
Small Craft Advisory for waters of Maui County and the Big Island.
A coastal flood statement is in effect due to higher than normal High Tides.