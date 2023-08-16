Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 16, 2023

Chief Meteorologist
Breezy winds as Tropical Storm Greg passes well south of the islands. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with breezy winds.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy winds as Tropical Storm Greg passes well south of the islands.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with breezy winds. East winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph mainly near and downwind of terrain.
Thursday, breezy winds out of the northeast at 15-25 mph. Winds could gust to 30-40 mph in the normally windier spots on top of and downslope of terrain. Currently no wind advisories are in effect.
Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s to 90 leeward.
Winds will ease Friday into the weekend then increase early next week as the remnants of Fernanda approach. This will bring clouds and some increasing rain chances to the islands Monday and Tuesday.
Small Craft Advisory for the Eastern part of the state.
Surf Oahu:
North: 2-4 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 1-3 ft
East: 2-4 ft
