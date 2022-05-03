Tuesday Evening Weather Report: May 3, 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY...
.The combination of a northwest and south swells, will produce
advisory level shores across exposed shorelines.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 10 to 14 feet along south facing shores
and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores.
* WHERE...South and west facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
A south swell affecting the area will have the potential to
produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances through
Wednesday afternoon. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – More passing showers and pockets of heavier rains as an upper level low lifts west over Hawai’i. Large and dangerous waves expected for North, West and South Shores as twin swells move onshore.
Tonight, rain can be expected for windward Maui and the Big Island. The rest of Hawaii expect cloudy skies with scattered showers windward, mauka and a few leeward rains. Lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered rains. The highest rain chances will be for windward and mauka spots with a few showers for leeward spots. Locations like Windward Maui and the Big Island will have the greatest flood risk as some spots have received over 7 inches of rain in these locations.
Highs 79 to 85. Breezy winds out of the northest.
Thursday the upper low moves away from the islands but still expect passing scattered rains.
Drier conditions for the weekend as winds lighten up by Mother’s Day Sunday.
A moderate to large northwest and south swell continues Wednesday. High Surf Advisory for North, West and South Shores.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.