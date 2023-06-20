Chief Meteorologist
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: June 20, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Trade winds increase Wednesday and get gusty to end the week.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few passing trade wind showers.
Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with a few passing trade wind showers in the morning. Showers will be focused windward and mauka spots. Mostly sunny for leeward spots.
Increasing winds, with east winds at 15-20 mph.
Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.
Volcanic emissions have lowered but VOG from Kilauea will still be possible for West and Southern sections of the Big Island.
Surf:
North: 2-4 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 2-4 ft
East: 2-4 ft
