...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas
4 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: June 14, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Lighter trade winds and higher rain chances Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves near islands. Tonight, scattered trade wind showers late. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Lighter trade winds and higher rain chances Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves near islands.

Tonight, scattered trade wind showers late. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday, sunny leeward and mostly cloudy windward and mauka spots. Scattered trade wind showers focused windward and mauka. Expect a higher rain chance as an upper level disturbance moves overheard. Lighter trade winds out of the ENE winds at 10-20 mph.

Highs in the upper 70s windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.

Higher rain chances linger through Saturday as the upper disturbance moves near the islands.

Breezy trade winds increase over the weekend. ENE 15-20 mph.

King Tides will impact the islands again Wednesday.

Wednesday High Tide

5:27pm: 2.6 ft

Surf:

North: 2-4 ft

West: 2-4 ft

South: 2-4 ft

East: 3-5 ft

A small Northwest swell Thursday and Friday.

