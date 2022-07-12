Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: July 12, 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The remnants Bonnie will bring increasing trade wind showers Wednesday. The remnants of Hurricane Darby could increase rain chances over the weekend.
Tonight, scattered trade wind showers will increase through the night. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday, cloudy skies as tropical moisture from Bonnie’s remnants move over the islands. Showers likely windward and mauka with some rains making it leeward. Breezy trade winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph.
Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.
A drying trend can be anticipated for Thursday afternoon – Friday.
Hurricane Darby is now a Category Two storm but will weaken as it hits cooler waters and wind shear east of the islands. Darby is expected to become a remnant low by Friday and then possibly bring rains to the islands over the weekend depending on the eventual forecast path of the storm.
Small Craft Advisory in effect South and East of O’ahu, Maui County waters and South/West of the Big Island. Gusty winds will keep seas large and choppy.
A King Tide of 2.7 feet is expected at 4:25 pm Wednesday.
Surf: A moderate South swell brings surf near advisory levels for South Shores Wednesday. An even bigger south swell expected over the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.