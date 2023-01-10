Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: high swells brings dangerous surf; voggy skies

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A huge Northwest swell brings dangerous surf to North and West shores. VOG clears neighbor islands Wednesday.
Overnight, mostly clear skies and VOGGY. Lows in the middle 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.
Wednesday, a weak cold front heads down the state. Expect some passing rains especially windward and mauka spots. Trade winds will build in out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph. VOG will clear Kaua'i in the morning, O'ahu in the afternoon and Maui county by the evening. The Big Island will see VOG spreading west of Volcano affecting Kona.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
The cold front will coincide with a large Northwest swell that will bring surf 30-50 ft waves to North Shores. Dangerous surf and strong harbor surges can be expected. All but the most elite surfers are advised to stay out of the waters of North and West Shores and give yourself plenty of distance from the water's edge. Remember if the sand is wet, move back!
High Surf Warnings for North and West Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and North Maui. High Surf Advisories for West Maui and Lana'i where 12-16 footers will be possible.
The swell is forecast to peak late Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.