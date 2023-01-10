 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...

An extra-large northwest swell will arrive tonight and peak on
Wednesday, bringing the potential for moderate to locally strong
surges in exposed harbors. The swell will also bring the
potential for large breaking waves near harbor entrances.

Mariners using north and west facing harbors and boat launches
should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when
mooring or launching vessels.

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: high swells brings dangerous surf; voggy skies to clear

  • Updated
  • 0

A huge Northwest swell brings dangerous surf to North and West shores. VOG clears neighbor islands Wednesday. Overnight, mostly clear skies and VOGGY. Lows in the middle 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A huge Northwest swell brings dangerous surf to North and West shores. VOG clears neighbor islands Wednesday.

Overnight, mostly clear skies and VOGGY. Lows in the middle 60s. Light winds at 5-15 mph.

Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

