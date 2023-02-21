...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: February 21, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flood Watch cancelled but leftover moisture will keep showers in the forecast.
Overnight, cloudy skies with showers likely for O'ahu and Kaua'i. Rains should be light to moderate. Highest chance will occur windward and mauka spots. A few scattered rains for Maui County. Wet weather for windward Big Island. Lows near 70.
Wednesday, more clouds and showers for Kaua'i. Expect cloudy skies with numerous showers. Passing trade wind showers for O'ahu, Maui County and West Big Island. Rains will be focused windward and mauka. Rain likely for Eastern Big Island.
Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy east winds at 15-25 mph.
Thursday expect clearer skies with breezy trade winds at 15-30 mph. A few passing trade wind showers in the morning and night.
Small Craft Advisory for boaters. High Surf Advisory for East Shores.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.