Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 16, 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM HST WEDNESDAY FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 200 AM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1040 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers redeveloping in
the same areas along portions of the windward coast extending
north from Kaneohe to Kahuku. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Kaaawa, Laie, Waikane, Kahuku, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa,
Malaekahana State Park and Turtle Bay.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 200 AM HST if flooding;
persists.
HONOLULU (KITV4) –Light winds and hot temperatures Wednesday.
Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Wednesday, a passing shower windward and mauka in the morning. Sunny in the morning with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. A pop up shower will be possible for leeward spots in the afternoon hours. Light winds will be variable at 5-15 mph.
Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.
Lighter winds will make it feel hotter in the afternoon.
Trades build back in Thursday and into the weekend.
North: 1-2 ft
West: 1-2 ft
South: 1-3 ft
East: 1-3 ft
A moderate South swell builds over the weekend into next week.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.