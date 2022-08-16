 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM HST WEDNESDAY FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1040 PM HST, radar indicated heavy showers redeveloping in
the same areas along portions of the windward coast extending
north from Kaneohe to Kahuku. Rain was falling at a rate of 1
to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Punaluu, Hauula, Kaaawa, Laie, Waikane, Kahuku, Waiahole,
Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa,
Malaekahana State Park and Turtle Bay.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 200 AM HST if flooding;
persists.

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 16, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) –Light winds and hot temperatures Wednesday.

Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.

