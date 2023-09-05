Tuesday Evening Forecast: hot week ahead; trade winds expected Thursday

Chief Meteorologist
Light winds and a moderate south swell for the islands Wednesday. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Light winds and a moderate south swell for the islands Wednesday.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Light and variable winds.
Wednesday, light and variable winds. Dry morning with a few isolated showers possible in the afternoon for leeward spots.
Increasing moisture and instability over the Big Island could allow for scattered afternoon rains and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the middle 80s windward, upper 80s to 90 leeward.
Light and variable winds for Thursday with increasing trade winds Friday into the weekend.
South swell peaks tonight and stays large Monday.
Surf:
North: 2-4 ft
West: 3-5 ft
South: 6-8 ft
East: 1-3 ft
