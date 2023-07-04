Tuesday Evening Forecast: Fourth of July weather

Chief Meteorologist
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: July 4, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Trade wind pattern continues with hot afternoons and a few passing trade wind showers in the morning and night time hours.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few passing trade wind showers.
Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with light passing trade wind showers in the morning for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny for leeward spots.
Moderate trade winds, with east winds at 10-20 mph.
Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.
Rain chances will increase for the Big Island and Maui County late Sunday and Monday as moisture from former Hurricane Adrian gets caught in the trade winds.
Small Craft Advisory for Maui County and the Big Island.
Surf:
North: 0-2 ft
West: 0-2 ft
South: 0-2 ft
East: 1-3 ft
