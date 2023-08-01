Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 1, 2023

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy winds Wednesday with lighter trades to end the week. King Tides return Wednesday at 5:04 pm.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with light trade wind showers late.
...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure for all Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches. && Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii; Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King; Tides Project at:; PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Wednesday, a few passing trade wind showers in the morning. Highest chance will be for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny leeward, partly cloudy windward.
Typical trade wind speeds at about 10-25 mph out of the east-northeast.
Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.
Hurricane Dora will gain strength and it will track west toward the Central Pacific. Long range models weaken the storm as it hits cooler waters southeast of Hawaii. The weakened storm or remnants could pass near or south of the islands Wednesday or Thursday August 9/10. Current computer model forecasts favor a track south of Hawaii. Track, timing and intensity projections can and will likely change, check back for updates.
Small Craft Advisory for waters of Maui County and the Big Island.
A coastal flood statement is in effect due to higher than normal King High Tides.
High Tide:
Wednesday 5:04 pm 2.6'
Surf Oahu:
North: 0-2 ft
West: 2-4 ft
South: 3-5 ft
East: 3-5 ft
