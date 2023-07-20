Thursday Weather Forecast: July 20, 2023 By Pete Caggiano Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday Evening Forecast: July 20, 2023 HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Humid air from the remnants of Tropical Storm Calvin clear the islands tonight.Tonight, partly cloudy skies with light trade wind showers late.Aloha Friday, isolated passing trade wind showers in the morning. Highest chance will be for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny leeward, partly cloudy windward.Typical trade wind speeds at about 15-20 mph out of the east-northeast.Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.Expect a return to normal trade wind weather for the rest of the week.Small Craft Advisory for boaters.Surf Oahu:North: 0-2 ftWest: 0-2 ftSouth: 1-3 ftEast: 2-4 ft Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Pete Caggiano Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Weather Monday Evening Weather Forecast: June 26, 2023 Updated Jun 26, 2023 Weather Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: Scattered rains, North Shore swells Updated Oct 13, 2022 Top Stories Wednesday Weather: Trade winds for some, scattered showers island wide Updated Apr 26, 2023 Top Stories Monday Weather: Wet weather with breezy trade winds Updated Feb 13, 2023 Local Tuesday: Clouds and showers, thunderstorms possible Updated Jun 16, 2022 Weather Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: June 30, 2022 Updated Jun 30, 2022 Recommended for you