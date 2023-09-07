Thursday Forecast: September 7, 2023

Chief Meteorologist
Trades slowly build Friday and into the weekend. Bigger surf for eastern shores Monday from Hurricane Jova.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trades slowly build Friday and into the weekend. Bigger surf for eastern shores Monday from Hurricane Jova.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Light and variable winds.
Aloha Friday, light east winds. A few morning showers possible for windward and mauka spots. Partly sunny windward and mostly sunny leeward.
A few afternoon rains over the mountain slopes of the Big Island.
Highs in the middle 80s windward, upper 80s to 90 leeward.
Increasing trade winds Saturday and Sunday.
An east swell from Hurricane Jova will move in Monday - Wednesday.
Surf:
North: 1-3 ft
West: 2-3 ft
South: 2-5 ft
East: 1-3 ft
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.