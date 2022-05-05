Thursday Evening Weather Report: May 5, 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Fading surf with breezy winds for Aloha Friday.
Tonight, some passing trade wind showers tonight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Friday, a mix of sun and clouds with passing trade wind showers in the morning hours. The highest rain chances will be for windward and mauka spots with a few showers for leeward spots. High level clouds will move over the state at times creating cloudy conditions.
Highs 79 to 85. Breezy winds out of the northeast.
Sun and drier conditions for the weekend as winds lighten up by Mother’s Day Sunday.
Friday Surf: A fading Northwest and South swell for Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.