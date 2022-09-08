Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: September 8, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds and increasing rain chances for Aloha Friday.
Tonight, scattered trade wind showers. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
An area of increased moisture will bring higher rain chances Friday.
Friday, scattered showers focused windward and mauka with a few passing rains leeward. Windward spots will see partly sunny skies. Expect sunny skies leeward in the morning with an isolated shower in the afternoon. East winds 10-15 mph windward with light onshore winds leeward.
Highs in the low to middle 80s windward with highs close to 90 leeward.
Lighter winds last into the weekend. This will make for hotter feeling temperatures. The combination of lighter winds and an area of moisture moving toward the islands will result in trade showers windward/mauka and some pop up showers in the afternoon for leeward spots Friday and Saturday.
North: 2-4 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 2-4 ft
East: 1-3 ft
A large South Swell is expected late Saturday building Sunday and peaking early Monday. Surf could peak near 6-9 ft or bigger Monday. A east swell from Hurricane Kay could bring a bump in surf for East facing shores.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.