Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: October 6, 2022

Oct 6, 2022

More light winds and hot afternoons ahead. A larger Northwest swell builds Friday. Tonight, a few showers for windward spots. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s. More light winds and hot afternoons ahead. A larger Northwest swell builds Friday.Tonight, a few showers for windward spots. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.Aloha Friday, a few windward showers in the morning with some pop up showers for central and leeward locations in the afternoon hours.Light and variable winds at 5-15 mph.Highs in the middle to upper 80s for leeward spots and lower 80s for windward locations. Lighter winds will make it feel more like the low to middle 90s.North: 8-12 ftWest: 3-5 ftSouth: 2-4 ftEast: 3-5 ft