...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: October 20, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A weak front moves back toward Kauai focusing rain chances over the Garden Isle for Aloha Friday.
Tonight, cloudy skies with some pop up rains possible. Highest rain chance will be for West Oahu and Kauai. Lows near 70s.
Friday, a front will move over Kauai. Expect clouds and rain focused on Kauai. Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island will not see much rain but still could see a pop up shower in the afternoon. Winds will be light and southeast to variable at 5-15 mph.
Highs in the middle 80s for leeward spots and upper 70s for windward locations.
The front will fall apart and move west Saturday bringing trade winds back to the islands.
High Surf Advisory for North facing shores expires at 6 AM Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.