Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: July 14, 2022

Mostly cloudy to start making way for partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Scattered morning showers will be focused over windward and mauka sections. Highs 83 to 88. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

HONOLULU (KITV4) –The remnants of Hurricane Darby will increase rain chances over the weekend mainly for the Big Island and Maui. High Surf will be expected on South and East shores.

Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.

Aloha Friday, a passing shower windward and mauka in the morning. Sunny leeward with partly sunny skies windward. Breezy trade winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph.

Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.

Hurricane Darby has weakened to a Category one storm as it moves over cooler waters and wind shear east of the islands. Darby is expected to start to transition to a remnant low as it passes south of the Big Island Saturday. Impacts in the form of rain and surf will be felt mainly on the Big Island and possible Maui. It is likely O’ahu and Kaua’I will not see major impacts from Darby.

Small Craft Advisory in effect for boaters from East of Oahu through the Big Island.

Surf: A big south swell expected over the weekend with 10-15 foot surf possible.

North: 0-2 ft

West: 2-4 ft

South: 4-6 ft

East: 4-6 ft

