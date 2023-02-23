...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: Increasing winds for the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Increasing winds for Aloha Friday and the weekend, a Wind Advisory in place for Kohala & Northern Big Island.
Overnight, cloudy skies with more passing showers. Rains should be light to moderate. Highest chance will occur windward and mauka spots. Lows near 70.
Aloha Friday, expect cloudy skies in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon hours. Passing trade wind showers mainly in the morning and night time hours. Rains will be focused windward and mauka. Rain likely for windward Big Island.
Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy east winds at 15-30 mph.
A Wind Advisory for the Kohala and nearby areas on the Big Island. NE winds 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Small Craft Advisory for boaters. High Surf Advisory for East Shores.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.