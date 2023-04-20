...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.
* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.
* WHEN...Until 1100 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 804 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
with the heaviest rain falling from Waimanalo to Kaneohe to
Kaaawa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kahaluu, Waiahole, Ahuimanu, Waikane, Kaneohe, Kaaawa,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kalihi, Punaluu, Kailua,
Manoa, Hauula, Waimanalo, Palolo, Laie, Hawaii Kai, Kahuku,
Heeia and Kualoa.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.
&&
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 PM HST if flooding;
persists.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: Flood Advisory for Honolulu; hot and humid Aloha Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flood advisory in effect for Honolulu until 11 p.m. Thursday. Light winds make for a hot and humid afternoon for Aloha Friday.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. A warm and muggy night. Lows in the lower 70s.
Returning moisture as Wednesday's frontal boundary will keep a chance of rain in the forecast through Friday night.
Aloha Friday, partly cloudy skies with a few morning showers windward and mauka. In the afternoon a few pop up showers will be possible focused leeward and mauka. Any rains that do develop could be heavier.
Highs in the middle 80s with light and variable winds. Factoring in the humidity it'll feel like the upper 80s.
Light trades and mostly dry weather for Saturday. Light southeast winds for Sunday with a few pop up showers in the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.