Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE
ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...The island of Oahu in Honolulu County.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM HST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in
streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 804 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward Oahu,
with the heaviest rain falling from Waimanalo to Kaneohe to
Kaaawa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kahaluu, Waiahole, Ahuimanu, Waikane, Kaneohe, Kaaawa,
Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kalihi, Punaluu, Kailua,
Manoa, Hauula, Waimanalo, Palolo, Laie, Hawaii Kai, Kahuku,
Heeia and Kualoa.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone
to flooding.

&&

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1100 PM HST if flooding;
persists.

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: Flood Advisory for Honolulu; hot and humid Aloha Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Light winds make for a hot and humid afternoon for Aloha Friday. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Flood advisory in effect for Honolulu until 11 p.m. Thursday. Light winds make for a hot and humid afternoon for Aloha Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers possible. A warm and muggy night. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

An error occurred