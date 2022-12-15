...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: December 15, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A front brings wet weather to the islands tonight and Friday. Big surf for North and West shores.
Overnight, increasing clouds and showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds 5-15 mph.
Aloha Friday, cloudy skies and wet weather. Rain likely in the morning with scattered showers still possible in the afternoon hours. Some rains could be heavier especially for the Big Island in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Winds variable at 10-15 mph.
A second front could bring wet weather and gusty winds late Sunday into Monday.
Surf Forecast: High Surf Warning for North and West shores of Kaua'i County, O'ahu, Moloka'i and Maui. Small Craft Advisory for Kaua'i - Maui.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.