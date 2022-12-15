 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Windward Waters.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: December 15, 2022

A front brings wet weather to the islands tonight and Friday. Big surf for North and West shores. Overnight, increasing clouds and showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds 5-15 mph.

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A front brings wet weather to the islands tonight and Friday. Big surf for North and West shores.

Overnight, increasing clouds and showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds 5-15 mph.

Chief Meteorologist

Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

