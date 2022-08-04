Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: August 4, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds bring afternoon showers to leeward spots Friday. Tracking a possible developing tropical cyclone that could pass south of the islands next week.
Tonight, a few isolated light showers windward and mauka. Mostly clear skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Friday, an isolated shower windward and mauka in the morning. Light trade winds for windward spots with lighter onshore winds leeward. This sea breeze pattern will allow for scattered showers for leeward spots. Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.
Trade winds begin to return Saturday and become breezy Sunday.
Tropical moisture from the remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Georgette will bring increased shower chances Monday and Tuesday.
Long range computer models develop a low into a Tropical Depression or Storm southeast of the islands. The models pass it well south of the Big Island Wednesday. In this scenario rain would pass far south of the islands but trade winds would become breezy at 20-30 mph for midweek.
North: 1-3 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 1-3 ft
East: 2-4 ft
East swell from tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific boasts surf for windward shores through Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.