Thursday Evening Forecast: August 17, 2023

Chief Meteorologist
HONOLULU (KITV4) Lighter winds for Aloha Friday and the weekend before tropical moisture brings well needed rains Monday - Tuesday.
Tonight, mostly clear skies with trade winds. East winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph mainly near and downwind of terrain.
Aloha Friday, lighter winds out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph. A few isolated showers possible in the morning mainly windward and mauka.
Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s to 90 leeward.
The remnants of Fernanda will move over the islands early next week.This will bring clouds and some increasing rains to the Big Island/Maui Monday and Oahu/Kauai Tuesday.
Small Craft Advisory for the Eastern part of the state.
Surf Oahu:
North: 2-4 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 1-3 ft
East: 2-4 ft
