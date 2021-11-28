Monday weather forecast

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Trade winds and trade wind showers will both be up Monday.
Expect ENE winds of 15-25 mph, with stronger gusts possible. For the summits on the Big Island and Maui, winds will be even stronger with advisories or warnings posted at least until the afternoon.
The stronger than normal winds will carry more of the passing showers into leeward sides. Shower activity will be more active as the work week begins, especially over windward and mauka sections. Those areas should see mostly cloudy skies, while leeward sections will see partly cloudy skies.
There is also the possibility of stronger showers or even a thunderstorm for Maui and Hawaii Island. With cooler air moving in, there is also a chance of snow atop Mauna Kea.
With the additional cloud cover and showers moving in, afternoon high temperatures will be cooler. Most spots will only warm up to the low 80s.