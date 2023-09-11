Monday Forecast: moderate trade winds this week

Chief Meteorologist
Moderate trades Tuesday with lighter trades for the rest of the week. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few passing light showers.
HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Moderate trades Tuesday with lighter trades for the rest of the week.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies with a few passing light showers. Light winds.
Tuesday, moderate east winds at 10-20 mph. Passing trade wind showers. Partly sunny windward and mostly sunny leeward.
Highs in the middle 80s windward, upper 80s to 90 leeward.
Lighter trades Wednesday through early next week. Increasing showers possible over the weekend as the remnants of former hurricane Jova move near the islands.
An east swell from Hurricane Jova will persist Tuesday - Wednesday.
Surf:
North: 0-2 ft
West: 1-3 ft
South: 2-4 ft
East: 4-6 ft
Small Craft Advisory for offshore waters around Maui Co and the Big Island.
