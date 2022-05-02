...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
THROUGH 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
.Several pulses of long-period south swell are expected to arrive
over the next couple of days.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 kt...up to 30 kt over
the Alenuihaha Channel. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Monday Evening Weather Report: Monday, May 2, 2022
An upper disturbance brings the threat of heavy rains to Windward Maui and the Big Island through Wednesday. Tonight, more rain can be expected for windward Maui and the Big Island. For the rest of Hawaii expect cloudy skies with scattered showers windward, mauka and town. Lows in the lower …
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper disturbance brings the threat of heavy rains to Windward Maui and the Big Island through Wednesday.
Tonight, more rain can be expected for windward Maui and the Big Island. For the rest of Hawaii expect cloudy skies with scattered showers windward, mauka and town. Lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with scattered rains. The highest rain chances will be for windward and mauka spots with a few showers for leeward spots. Windward Maui and the Big Island will once again have the greatest threat of heavier rains and possible thunderstorms. Flood advisories will once again be likely for these spots.
Highs 79 to 85. ENE winds at 15 to 25 mph.
More scattered rains expected Wednesday but some clearing late day as the upper low moves away from the islands.
Breezy weather but drier conditions return for Thursday and continue into the weekend.
A moderate to large northwest and south swell moves in Tuesday and Wednesday. Surf will approach Advisory level on south shores Tuesday.