...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: September 12, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Trade wind conditions Tuesday with lighter winds and higher rain chances midweek.
Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Tuesday, some passing showers focused windward and mauka in the morning. Windward spots will see partly sunny skies. Expect sunny skies leeward. East winds 10-20 mph.
Highs in the low to middle 80s windward with highs close to 90 leeward.
Lighter winds Wednesday – Friday. An disturbance will bring a higher rain chance especially in the afternoon for central and leeward spots Thursday and Friday. Some pockets of heavier downpours will be possible.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.