...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY
MORNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...

.A large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south
facing shores through tonight. A combination of large surf and
regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches
that typically remain dry.

...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.

Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.

Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.

&&

A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.

Monday Evening Weather Forecast: July 18, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) – High Surf lingers Tuesday for South Shores. Trade wind conditions continue this week.

Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers. Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.

Tuesday, a passing shower windward and mauka in the morning. Sunny leeward with partly sunny skies windward. Breezy trade winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph. 

Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.

Small Craft Advisory in effect for boaters from Maui County through the Big Island.

Surf: High Surf Warning until 6 am Tuesday. High Surf Advisory likely for Tuesday morning and afternoon. Brown Water lingers in many south facing beaches.

North: 1-3 ft

West: 3-5 ft

South: 8-12 ft

East: 3-5 ft

