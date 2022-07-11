 Skip to main content
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: July 11, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The remnants of Tropical Cyclones Bonnie and Darby could bring periods of wet weather to the islands this week.

Tonight, scattered trade wind showers focused windward and mauka spots. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday, sunny with high clouds leeward, partly sunny for windward and mauka spots. Scattered trade wind showers windward and mauka in the morning hours. A few passing rains possible leeward. Breezy trade winds out of the ENE at 15-20 mph.

Highs near 80 windward with middle to upper 80s central/leeward.

Wednesday, the remnants of former tropical cyclone Bonnie will bring increased trade wind showers to the islands. Expect rain focused windward and mauka with some passing showers even making in leeward with the breezy trade winds.

A drying trend can be anticipated for Thursday – Friday.

Hurricane Darby is now a Category Four storm but will weaken as it hits cooler waters and wind shear east of the islands. Darby is expected to become a remnant low by Friday and then possibly bring heavier rains to the islands over the weekend depending on the eventual forecast path of the storm.

Small Craft Advisory in effect East of O’ahu, Maui Channels and waters south and west of the Big Island. Gusty winds will keep seas large and choppy.

A King Tide of 2.7 feet is expected at 3:39 pm Tuesday.

Surf:

North: 0-2 ft

West: 4-6 ft

South: 5-7 ft

East: 3-5 ft

