...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: February 13, 2023
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A wet trade wind pattern for Valentine's Tuesday. A possible flood threat develops for Thursday and Friday.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies with passing trade wind showers. Strong East winds at 15-25 mph. Lows near 70.
Tuesday, breezy weather will continue. Expect NE winds 15-25 with gusts over 35 mph possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Scattered trade wind showers in the morning hours. Some rains possible in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies windward with mostly sunny skies leeward.
Valentine's Evening, expect temperatures in the middle 70s with some passing rains. ENE winds 10-20 mph.
A developing trough will likely bring heavy rains Thursday - Friday. A flood threat could develop for some locations. Flood Watches will be possible through the early weekend.
High Surf Advisory for East shores. Small Craft Advisory for boaters.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.