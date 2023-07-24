Monday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2023 By Pete Caggiano Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated Jul 24, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday Evening Forecast: July 24, 2023 HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Trade wind conditions continue this week. Small Craft Advisory for the Eastern part of the state.Tonight, partly cloudy skies with light trade wind showers late.Tuesday, a few passing trade wind showers in the morning. Highest chance will be for windward/mauka spots. Mostly sunny leeward, partly cloudy windward.Typical trade wind speeds at about 15-20 mph out of the east-northeast.Highs in the low 80s windward, upper 80s leeward.Breezy trades for the next 8 days. No tropical development expected.Small Craft Advisory for Maui County and the Big Island.Surf Oahu:North: 0-2 ftWest: 0-2 ftSouth: 2-4 ftEast: 2-4 ft Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pete Caggiano Chief Meteorologist Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Pete Caggiano Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hurricane Darby forecast to steadily weaken | 11 a.m. UPDATE Updated Jul 12, 2022 News Sunday Morning Weather - Breezy Trade Winds Return, Isolated Windward and Mauka Showers May 21, 2023 Top Stories Thursday Weather: Wind Advisory extended, thunderstorms possible Updated Mar 2, 2023 Local Aloha Friday Weather: A mix of sunshine and clouds with showery trade winds Updated Jun 17, 2022 Weather Friday Evening Weather Forecast: January 20, 2023 Updated Jan 21, 2023 Weather Friday Evening Weather Forecast: December 2, 2022 Updated Dec 2, 2022 Recommended for you