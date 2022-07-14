Hurricane Darby weakens but could bring heavy rains and wind this weekend

Hurricane Darby has weakened but some of it’s leftover rains will impact the Big Island and windward Maui Saturday.
Darby has winds of 90 mph with gusts to 115 mph. It is located 17.5 North, 143.3 West or about 780 miles East of Hilo, Hawaii. Estimated pressure is 983 mb. Hurricane force winds only extend 10 miles from the center of circulation, with tropical storm force winds extending 40 miles out.
Cooler waters and increasing wind shear will weaken Darby into a tropical storm and eventual remnant low by Saturday.
Darby is moving west at 16 mph. This motion will take the remnants of Darby south of the Big Island Saturday and the rest of Hawaii Saturday night/Sunday.
Depending on the exact track, the Big Island and possibly Maui could see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains. Winds are not expected to be a major threat as the circulation of Darby will have weakened. Higher surf can also be expected, mainly impacting the Big Island.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.
New advisories and forecast tracks are issued every six hours at 5 and 11 AM/PM.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.