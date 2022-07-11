 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Hurricane Darby remains a powerful Category 4

  • Updated
  • 0

Hurricane Darby remains a powerful Category Four Hurricane in the Eastern Pacific.  Darby has winds of 140 mph with gusts to 165 mph. It is located 14.9 North, 126.6 West or about 1800 miles East-Southeast of Hawaii Island. Estimated pressure is 954 mph. Hurricane force winds only extend 10 miles from the center of circulation, with tropical storm force winds extending 60 miles out.

The storm will maintain strength for the next 24 hours before weakening into a tropical storm and eventual remnant low by Friday as it moves over cooler water and areas of increased wind shear.

Darby is moving west near 17 mph, this motion is expected to continue with a gradual turn to the west-northwest Tuesday. This motion will take the remnants of Darby near or south of the Hawaiian islands Saturday and Sunday.

As a result the islands could see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains depending on the eventual track. Winds are not expected to be a threat as the circulation of Darby will have weakened into a remnant low in this time period.

New advisories and forecast tracks are issued every six hours at 5 and 11 AM/PM.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK