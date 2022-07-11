Hurricane Darby remains a powerful Category 4 force, but expected to weaken

Hurricane Darby remains a powerful Category Four Hurricane in the Eastern Pacific. Darby has winds of 140 mph with gusts to 165 mph. It is located 14.9 North, 126.6 West or about 1800 miles East-Southeast of Hawaii Island. Estimated pressure is 954 mph. Hurricane force winds only extend 10 miles from the center of circulation, with tropical storm force winds extending 60 miles out.
The storm will maintain strength for the next 24 hours before weakening into a tropical storm and eventual remnant low by Friday as it moves over cooler water and areas of increased wind shear.
Darby is moving west near 17 mph, this motion is expected to continue with a gradual turn to the west-northwest Tuesday. This motion will take the remnants of Darby near or south of the Hawaiian islands Saturday and Sunday.
As a result the islands could see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains depending on the eventual track. Winds are not expected to be a threat as the circulation of Darby will have weakened into a remnant low in this time period.
New advisories and forecast tracks are issued every six hours at 5 and 11 AM/PM.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.