Hurricane Darby remains a major Category 3 force, but showing signs of weakening

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
5:00 AM UPDATE: Darby a bit weaker but still a major hurricane
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hurricane Darby remains a powerful Category Three Hurricane in the Eastern Pacific. Darby has winds of 125 mph with higher gusts. It is located 14.7 north 129.7 west or about 1800 miles East-Southeast of Hawaii Island. Estimated pressure is 959 mph. Hurricane force winds only extend 10 miles from the center of circulation, with tropical storm force winds extending 45 miles out.
After 24 hours, a combination of an increasingly stable
and dry airmass, plus an increase in southwesterly VWS from a broad
upper-level trough to the northwest of Darby, is expected to lead to
a more rapid weakening trend later this week.
Darby is moving west near 16 mph, a mid-level ridge to the north should continue to steer the hurricane westward to west-northwestward into the central Pacific basin. As the system weakens to a more shallow circulation, it is expected to turn westward following the low-level trade winds.
As a result the islands could see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains depending on the eventual track. Winds are not expected to be a threat as the circulation of Darby will have weakened into a remnant low in this time period.
New advisories and forecast tracks are issued every six hours at 5 and 11 AM/PM.