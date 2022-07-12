Hurricane Darby weakens in Eastern Pacific 1,500 miles off Hilo coast

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hurricane Darby weakens but still remains a strong Hurricane in the Eastern Pacific. Darby has winds of 110 mph with gusts to 130 mph. It is located 14.6 North, 132.7 West or about 1520 miles East of Hilo, Hawaii. Estimated pressure is 972 mph. Hurricane force winds only extend 10 miles from the center of circulation, with tropical storm force winds extending 45 miles out.
The storm will begin to move over cooler waters and increasing wind shear. This will weaken Darby into a tropical storm and eventual remnant low by Friday.
Darby is moving west near 17 mph, a gradual turn to the west-northwest will be possible Wednesday. A turn back to the west will be likely Thursday into Friday as high pressure builds back north of the storm. This motion will take the remnants of Darby near or south of the Big Island Saturday and the rest of Hawaii Saturday night/Sunday.
Depending on the exact track, the islands could see rains with some spots seeing heavier rains. Winds are not expected to be a threat as the circulation of Darby will have weakened into a remnant low in this time period.
New advisories and forecast tracks are issued every six hours at 5 and 11 AM/PM.
Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.